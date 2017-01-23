‘Alamara has the flavours of a sit-com’

Princy Alexander By

Express News Service

Director Midhun Manuel’s latest Alamara, which questions the customs associated with marriages in Kerala, will be a fun ride with lots of situational comedy. The film which was shot fully in Bangalore and Chottanikara has wrapped up recently.



“The newly-wed groom played by Sunny Wayne will receive an almirah as a gift from the girl’s family. There will be a lot of humour which is developed from this incident. Also, the movie will focus largely on family issues and human emotions like ego, which is leading to a lot of divorces today,” says Midhun. Midhun did not think twice about casting Sunny Wayne as the hero for the movie.

“We have developed a certain chemistry and after Ann Maria Kallippillanu, I decided to work with him again. Unlike the hero in Ann Maria Kallippilanu, Sunny in ‘Almarah’ is a bit of an introvert. He is not a humorous person but there will be a lot of situational comedy,” Midhun says.

Sunny, who will play the bank employee won’t exactly romance Aditi Ravi in the film, but there is a love factor, adds Midhun. Aju Varghese, plays Sunny’s side kick.

“Manikandan has been given a refreshing role in this movie, unlike his character in Kammattipadom. He is hillarious in Alamara,” Midhun adds.

The movie which will also see Renji Panicker, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Saiju Kurup, Indrans and Sudhi Koppa in significant roles. John Manthrickal has written the script for the movie while Satheesh Kurup cranked the camera.