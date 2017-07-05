Indywood, a $10 billion project envisaged to elevate the Indian film industry to global standards, has kicked off talent hunt titled Indywood Talent Hunt-2017. It will provide youngsters a platform to showcase their talent and skills at the Indywood Film Carnival-2017, which will be held at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, from December 1 to 4. More than 3000 film-makers from 75 countries will take part.

The first-round registration process via online is progressing in quick pace. As of now 600 students from various parts of the country have been registered. The final auditions will be held at Ramoji Film City from December 1- 4.

There are 22 competition categories: Short Film Making, RJ, VJ, DJ, Music Band, Music Album, Group Dance (Choreography), Online Promotion, Model Hunt, Dub-smash, Drama, Performance Art, Advertisement, Poster Designing, Animation Character, Film Quiz, Still Photography, Documentary Film, Educational Video, Reporter/Journalist and Film Club.

Youngsters belonging to the age group of 18 to 30 years can register for the competition by logging on to www.indywoodtalenthunt.com. For more information, please contact +91 9539009982.