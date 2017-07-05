THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Mohanlal’s son Pranav’s debut as a leading man in a Malayalam film, to be directed by Jeethu Joseph, has been named Aadhi.

The title was revealed during the pooja function held at Vivanta By Taj in Thiruvananthapuram Wednesday. Mohanlal was there with his family.

The pooja for Pranav's debut movie was held along with that of Mohanlal's big budget movie Odiyan, which is to be directed by ad film director V A Shrikumar Menon.

Both films are being produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Coming with the tagline 'Some lies can be deadly', Aadhi will see Pranav essay the character of a parkour expert, according to Mohanlal.

Shooting for the film is expected to begin soon. Satheesh Kurup will wield the camera while Anil Johnson will score the music.

“This will be my ninth film, but there is more pressure and tension than in my first eight because Pranav’s debut is being eagerly anticipated by the whole of Kerala," said director Jeethu.

The motion poster of the movie was released during the function.

The 26-year-old Pranav made his debut in 2002 as a child artiste in Onnaman. The same year, he won the Kerala State Film Award for best child artiste for his portrayal of the role of Appu in the film Punarjani.

Mohanlal’s film Odiyan is a fantasy drama. It will have Manju Warrier and Prakash Raj in prominent roles alongside the matinee idol.

The motion poster of the film, revealed by Mohanlal on his Facebook page recently, has scored with his fans.