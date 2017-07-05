One of the most anticipated projects of the year, Pranav Mohanlal’s debut, directed by Jeethu Joseph, will go on the floors by July end.

According to the director, the plan is to start the work before August.

“The pooja of the movie will be held on Wednesday, along with V A Shrikumar Menon’s debut movie Odiyan, starring Mohanlal.

All details, including the title, will be revealed later,” he told Express.

Mohanlal had earlier said that Pranav’s debut movie will be a thriller, on the lines of Drishyam.

The shoot of Odiyan will also begin by August.​