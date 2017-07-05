Prithviraj sheds weight for Vimaanam
By Express News Service | Published: 05th July 2017 08:38 AM |
Last Updated: 05th July 2017 08:38 AM | A+A A- |
Prithviraj’s dedication to his craft is seamless and the actor has proven it again.
Apparently, he has shed a few kilos for his next Vimaanam and a photograph from the sets of Vimaanam shows him looking very lean and trimmed.
The movie, the first schedule of which has already been finished, is inspired by the real-life story of Saji Thomas, a hearing-impaired man who successfully made a light-weight aircraft.
However, there are reports that the movie is not truly a biopic.
Vimaanam will also show Prithvi’s character in two time periods and hence the extreme looks.
Directed by Pradeep M Nair, Vimaanam also has a lot of sky shots and Prithviraj had taken flying lessons for the same.
The movie is also said to have a strong romantic angle. Besides Prithviraj, Vimaanam also has Nedumudi Venu and Anarkali Marickar in important roles.