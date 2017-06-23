‘Oru Cinemakkaran, which stars Vineeth Sreenivasan and Rajisha Vijayan, has given its marketing strategies a retro feel. The team has taken to the age-old system of using ‘cinema vandi’, that is jeeps with posters stuck on them to publicise the release of the movie.

Before the advent of TV and other media, Malayalam movies would use such vehicles, in which a person, through a loudspeaker, would call out details of the film, including the cast and release theatres.

According to L J Films, the distributors, the vehicle will go to every hall that screens the film, directed by Leo Thaddeus.

Sreenivasan took to Facebook to share the excitement. He wrote: “LJ films is bringing back the traditional way of marketing films. If u see these vehicles in your place, let us know.”