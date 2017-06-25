Thiruvananthapuram: Noted filmmaker K.R. Mohanan died here on Sunday, his family said. He was 69.

Mohanan was ailing for a month. He breathed his last at a private hospital.

His prominent films include "Ashwathama" (1978), "Purushartham" (1987) and "Swaroopam" (1992). He was also an accomplished documentary filmmaker.

A graduate from the Film and Television Institute of India, Mohanan played a key role in setting up the CPI-M-backed Kairali TV in the nineties and also headed the programme division of the channel during its formative period.

He also headed the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Mohanan had brought laurels to the Malayalam film industry.

His last rites will be held in his home district Thrissur on Monday.

