The two-minute trailer of Thrissuvaperoor Kliptham didn’t really need much time to trend. Packed with the right dose of humour and the right cast, including Asif Ali, Baburaj, Chemban Vinod and Aparna Balamurali, the debut movie of director Ratheish Kumar is set to hit the theatres next month.



Thrissuvaperoor Kliptham is an entertainer, says the director. “It is a fun movie, and tells the story of four people, who are unconnected to each other. But a certain incident brings them together,” he says.

Ratheish adds that the team wanted a trailer that brings out the flavour of the movie. “The trailer shares the excitement of the film. There is sarcasm, a promise of a laugh riot and a hint of what’s in store,” he says.



Baburaj plays Joy Chembadan, a jewellery shop owner, while Chemban Vinod is David Pauly, a studio owner. “They are school mates and don’t get along well. They have a solid gang to back them in their endeavours. And, Asif Ali plays Girijavallabhan, a shy guy,” Ratheish says.



He adds that Asif has played an introvert love-stricken soul quite well.

“It is a weird role. Girijavallabhan is someone who falls in love with every woman he meets, since he has never interacted much with them. He is a bit wicked too and Asif has got under the skin of the character quite well,” he adds.



As for Aparna Balamurali, the director is all praise. “She plays a very matured autorickshaw driver. Aparna had to play someone who is way above her age. For the role, Aparna learnt how to ride an autorickshaw. I didn’t want to make any compromises, so, I insisted she learn. Aparna took it sportingly and learnt to ride in 20 days. By the end of the shoot, she rode through the Shakthan round with Asif Ali,” he adds.

The Thrissur flavour

According to the director, Thrissur also has a significant role to play. “This story needed a premise, which still has an old-world charm, and it could only happen in Thrissur. The town and its people have a certain innate sense of humour, which was a staple for this movie. Thrissuvaperoor Kliptham could have happened only in Thrissur,” he says.

