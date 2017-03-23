Arani- The Fire Inside, a feature film on environmental conservation, will be screened in Kochi on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The screening will be held at Sangeetha theatre at 9:45 am.

The movie, based on Padmarajan’s short story by the same name, has been shot in the virginal forests of Idukki, including Valyathoni and Chinnaparakudi.

“Arani revolves around a couple and their nine children. It is a symbolic take on how nature gets back at humans for the mindless exploitations inflicted on it,” says director Raa Prasad.

According to the director, the one-hour-50-min movie has every trait of a Padmarajan story. “There is fantasy and realism and people will enjoy it. The movie was screened in Thiruvananthapuram last week and there was a good crowd,” says Prasad.