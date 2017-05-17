Home Entertainment Malayalam

Manju Warrier is a Mohanlal fan in Sajid Yahya’s next

Manju Warrier will be seen as a hardcore Mohanlal fan in her next. The movie, tentatively titled Mohanlal, will be directed by Sajid Yahya, whose last venture was the Jayasurya-starrer IDI. 

Published: 17th May 2017 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2017 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actress Manju Warrier. | File Photo

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

Manju Warrier will be seen as a hardcore Mohanlal fan in her next. The movie, tentatively titled Mohanlal, will be directed by Sajid Yahya, whose last venture was the Jayasurya-starrer IDI. 

The actor, who is playing a character named Meenukutty, is being paired opposite Indrajith. According to sources, the movie will go on the floors on May 21, Mohanlal’s  birthday.

Apparently, Manju will be seen in a bubbly avatar, which will mark a change from the characters she has been playing these days.

It is a fan tribute to Mohanlal and will have Soubin Shaheer and Aju Varghese in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, the director has taken to Facebook in his search for child artists who can play Manju’s and Indrajith’s childhood in the film.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp