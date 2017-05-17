Manju Warrier is a Mohanlal fan in Sajid Yahya’s next

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

Manju Warrier will be seen as a hardcore Mohanlal fan in her next. The movie, tentatively titled Mohanlal, will be directed by Sajid Yahya, whose last venture was the Jayasurya-starrer IDI.

The actor, who is playing a character named Meenukutty, is being paired opposite Indrajith. According to sources, the movie will go on the floors on May 21, Mohanlal’s birthday.

Apparently, Manju will be seen in a bubbly avatar, which will mark a change from the characters she has been playing these days.

It is a fan tribute to Mohanlal and will have Soubin Shaheer and Aju Varghese in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, the director has taken to Facebook in his search for child artists who can play Manju’s and Indrajith’s childhood in the film.