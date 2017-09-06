Pranav Mohanlal shaking a leg to the tune of Jimikki Kammal is perhaps the most viral video this season. The biggest hit of recent times, it was the customary dance number at many a celebration this Onam.

Ranjith

And Ranjith Unni, who rendered it along with Vineeth Sreenivasan, is all excited at the way his peppy number is accepted by the masses. “I knew the song will be a hit, but such an overwhelming response wasn't expected,” says the singer.

The song, from Velipadinte Pusthakam, Mohanlal's Onam release, went on to become a chartbuster within days of its release online.

“Shaan Rahman, the composer of the film, told me that it will be a duet with Vineeth. He also explained the situation, that it's a campus song between two rival teams,” says Ranjith.

Ranjith's first song in Malayalam was Dr Love starring Kunchako Boban.

“Incidentally that too was a campus song and my last Malayalam film was Achayans,” he says. The Chennai-based singer had also composed music for a bilingual music video last year.

“It was a tribute to mothers. The Tamil version was sung by Shweta Mohan and in Hindi it was Saptaparna Chakraborty who rendered the song. The album received a lot of positive responses and right now I am into a couple of other projects that will be announced soon,” he says.