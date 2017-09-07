Ramaleela, Arun Gopi's political thriller, has been the most unlucky film in recent times. Following Dileep's arrest, the release of the film was indefinitely stalled, much to the worry of its makers including the debutant director.

The film was expected to hit the screens in July but the release was postponed a couple of times fearing public outrage. It was earlier reported that the actor wanted to hold the release till he gets bail.

And now, as per the latest buzz, Ramaleela finally has a release date towards the end of September.

The teasers and trailer of the film were out much earlier and the political thriller stars Radhika Sarathkumar in an important role along with Dileep.