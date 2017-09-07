We all know that Odiyan, touted as Mohanlal's most expensive film so far, is progressing in Kashi. The makers haven't revealed much about the storyline and now the star has taken to facebook to talk about Manikyan, his character in the film. “We are here for Odiyan, but Manikyan's story doesn't happen here, it happens in the village of Thenkurissi,” he says through a video shot in the shores of Ganges.

In the video, that also features some beautiful visuals of the place replete with Kashi flavour, he talks about Manikyan's connection with the spiritual capital. “He ends up here severing all ties with his earlier life and lives here for a long time. But now he has to return where a lot of characters and circumstances await him,” he says.

The action-packed fantasy thriller is said to be built on the myth of 'Odiyan', the shape-shifting assasins in North Kerala folklore. As per legend, they can take the form of any animal they like and were hired to kill and scare people. It was earlier reported that the film shows Thenkurissi in three different eras and Mohanlal will be sporting three different looks from 30s to 60s for the film. Recently a picture of the actor clad in saffron with long unkempt locks surfaced in social networking sites and we also hear that he will appear with a tonsured head as well.

In the facebook video the actor also introduces the crew members – Shaji Kumar who handles camera, action choreographer Peter Hein, scenarist Harikumar and director Shrikumar Menon. While Manju Warrier plays the female le ad, Tamil actor Pakash Raj will appear in another key role in the film produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The second schedule of the film is expected to start in Palakkad soon and the major portions of the film will be shot there.