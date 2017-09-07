We last saw him in VKP's musical romcom Rockstar, and now, the charming vocalist is back on 70mm. Siddharth Menon, the frontman of Thaikkudam Bridge, will be next seen in Katha Paranja Katha, the directorial debut of Siju Jawahar.

“I cannot reveal much about the character as of now. But I play an artist and I am really looking forward to the film,” says singer-turned-actor who is also part of Dulquer's upcoming Solo.

The USP of Katha Paranja Katha is its unique thread, says Siddharth. “Just like the title, the film is about a story within a story. It's a really fresh concept which also has an element of fantasy in it. Another highlight of the film is its beautifully written script,” he adds.

In Rockstar he played the lead singer of a band, a character he could easily relate to. “Yes, it was easy stepping into the shoes of a musician. But I don't think playing an artist will be difficult for me. Usually it takes a couple of days for me to get to know the character. Once that part is over it's a smooth ride,” says the actor who is currently in Mumbai. “I will be flying to Kerala in a couple of days to join the shoot,” he adds.

Katha Paranja Katha is produced under the banner of Pablo Cinema and he says Pablo stands for Padmarajan, Bharatan and Lohitadas – the three icons of Malayalam cinema. “The makers are basically a bunch of doctors and it's a new theme," he says. If he was paired opposite Eva Pavithran in his first film this time it's Tarushi who plays the lead lady. The film also stars Siddiquem Ranji Panickar, Dileesh Pothan, Santhosh Keezhattor and Praveena in key roles. Katha Paranja Katha is expected to go on floors next week.