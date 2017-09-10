Apparently, 'Jimikki Kammal', a trippy song from Mohanlal's recent Onam release, 'Velipadinte Pusthakam' has reached even Hollywood.

While the video has become a hot favourite among Malayalam as well as Tamil audience, Late Show Host Jimmy Kimmel too has seen the video.

While the video was doing rounds in social media, someone mentioned Kimmel in a tweet and much to the surprise of everyone, he replied back to the tweet, stating that he hadn't seen the video until now and he loves it.

The tweet was indeed hinting about the similarity between the title of the song as the TV host's name but Kimmel's response has floored the fans of the song.

not until now, but I love it! https://t.co/6Qv9StTdpY — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 8, 2017

You gotta sport this when 40Million people are grooving to it! #Jimikkikammal #Kimmel pic.twitter.com/eFJ9LG8WKh — Praveen Peter (@justpp) September 9, 2017

I'm pretty sure I saw steps from the Chicken Dance in there. — kipper (@Cutest_Pup_Ever) September 8, 2017

Among the many videos of fans dancing to the song have become popular, the performance by students and faculty from the Indian School of Commerce has become a favourite.

Uploaded on 30th August by Mithun Mangaly, the video has already garnered more than 63 lakh views.

Another video with Mohanlal's son Pranav shaking his leg to the peppy track has also gone viral.

The original song, uploaded on 17 August by Satyam Audios has crossed one crore views, 1,31,000 like - and counting.