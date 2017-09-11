By now, we all know that Manju Warrier is portraying a single mother in her latest movie Udhaharanam Sujatha.

The teaser of the movie, which is out the other day, portrays Manju's character Sujatha as a busy bee. Manju, who sports an extremely de-glam avatar, is seen juggling between jobs as a maid, in a library and a pickle company.

The actor, with her naive demeanour, is also seen asking Mamta Mohandas, who plays a collector, about "the college she attended to become a collector".

Udhaharanam Sujatha, which is speculated to be inspired by Amala Paul-starrer Tamil movie Amma Kanakku, is likely to hit the screens on September 21 or 28.

The movie, produced by actor Joju and director Martin Prakkat, is directed by Phantom Praveen.

This movie will also mark the latest in the recent movies of Manju where she is seen playing a strong and bold woman.