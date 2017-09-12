Mammootty has time and again proved how at ease he is playing a police officer. Well, the actor will again play a cop in his next titled Abrahaminte Santhatikal. The movie will be scripted by Haneef Adeni, whose debut movie, 'The Great Father' had Mammootty in the lead role.

According to director Shaji Padoor, Abrahaminte Santhatikal is every bit a stylish thriller.

"Mammootty's character is Derick Abraham, a cop who leads an investigation," he says. So, does it revolve around a murder mystery? Though the director is tight-lipped about the plot, he says it will be centred around a crucial investigation. "But then, this isn't a dark thriller. It is every bit a family entertainer," says Shaji. However, the movie will not have Mammootty wearing khaki, except for one or two shots.

"The protagonist won't have any elements of a stereotypical cop in the movie. Derick will be different in every way. He will have a different avatar in every other scene," says Shaji.What about the title? Shaji reveals the secret.

"Derick (Mammootty) is one of the two sons of Abraham, " he adds. While the remaining cast and crew are yet to be fixed, the makers have decided to start the shoot by January in Ernakulam.

"However, we have not yet decided on the release date," said the director.