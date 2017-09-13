Putting all speculation to rest, Dileep starrer Ramaleela will release on September 28.

Director Arun Gopy told New Indian Express that Dileep, in custody over his role in the abduction and molestation of a leading Malayalam actress earlier this year, has been informed about the release.



Ramaleela, which has Dileep playing a disgraced politician, had been pending release for some time. However, according to Gopy, Dileep's arrest is unlikely to have any effect on the movie's fate at the box office.



"One may think about Dileep for the first five or six minutes of the film, then it is the world of Ramanunni that plays out before you. I believe that we have made a good movie and I am sure that the people will love it," said the director.



He added that he is not really worried about the outcome of the movie. "Any movie, irrespective of its cast or crew, will work only if the audience loves it. This is team work and we are not concerned about anything other than delivering a good product. The rest we leave to the audience," he said.



Ramaleela, produced by Tomichan Mulakupadam, has Radhika Sarathkumar, Prayaga Martin, Siddique and Vijaya Raghavan in lead roles.



The release of the movie, the shooting of which was wrapped up in June, had to be postponed several times following Dileep's arrest.