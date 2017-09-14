By now, the trailer of Lavakusha, directed by Gireesh Mano, must have given all an inkling of what is in store. A full-on comic ride with cartoonish characters, Lavakusha's teaser showed Lava and Kusha - played by Neeraj Madhav and Aju Varghese dressed up as Texas cops. And, the director says the movie shares the same witty flavour. "Lavakusha is a spy comedy, a rarely attempted genre in Malayalam. It shares similarities with vintage spy movies that celebrated the Prem Nazir-Adoor Bhasi combo, like Lankadahanam and CID Naseer. The bromance of Lava and Kusha can also remind you of Dasan and Vijayan. However, the plot is not in any way similar to these movies," says Gireesh.



Lavakusha, scripted by Neeraj, came to him via Aju Varghese. "I was on the hunt for a good script after my debut Nee Ko Na Cha. Then, Aju told me Neeraj had a good story. Neeraj narrated it to me and I loved it. Then, he started writing the script. But then, we knew one of the main characters had to be Biju Menon. Nobody, but he can play it with ease. We were ready to wait for Biju to get free. The highlight of Lavakusha is itself the threesome combo of Biju, Neeraj and Aju," he adds.



So, what can one expect from Lava and Kusha? "They are two ordinary young men. Lava and Kusha want to be police officials but their IQ and physique will not let them. It is all about their journey and how they meet Biju's character," says Gireesh. But, what is Biju's role? Gireesh says it has to be kept hidden. "As speculated, Biju's character isn't an extended cameo. He is there throughout the movie. It is a suspense," adds the director.



The teaser also has a surprise: the voice-over of yesteryear actor Janardanan. So, will we see the actor making a comeback? "That's for you to find out. There is a surprise for sure," says Gireesh.

Gireesh says it is the treatment of Lavakusha that makes it unique. "Watching Lavakusha can give you the feeling of reading a comic strip. There is nothing realistic in this movie. The characters, the treatment and the plot are cartoonish and over the top. Nevertheless, this is going to be full-on entertainment. Families will lap it up," he adds.



The director praises Neeraj for his script. "Neeraj has done a good job. In fact, all the three are friends off screen. That chemistry is reflected in the film too," says Gireesh. Lavakusha also has Aditi Ravi and Deepti Sati in prominent roles. Gopi Sundar composes the tunes while Prakash Velayudhan cranks the camera. The movie is produced by Jaison Elamkulam.