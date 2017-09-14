Ungarala Rambabu made Telugu debut memorable: Miya George

By IANS

CHENNAI: Malayalam actress Miya George, who is making her Telugu debut with forthcoming romantic-comedy "Ungarala Rambabu", says being part of the project has been a pleasant and learning experience.

In the film, directed by Kranthi Madhav, she is paired with Sunil.

"This is a film with lot of positive energy. I was quite impressed by Kranthi's narration and I immediately said yes to the project. Being part of this project has been a pleasant experience and it made my foray into Telugu filmdom memorable," Miya told IANS.

She plays a character called Savitri.

"She's not a typical heroine. Her character has been written with a purpose and that's what got me excited. In the second half, my character changes with the situations and I liked how Kranthi has treated her transformation," she said.

Asked how she managed with the language barrier, she said: "My director and Sunil helped me with my dialogues. They would narrate a scene and let me understand it fully and only then will we shoot. I still don't know Telugu but if not for their support, I would've had a very tough time."

Miya is open to doing more Telugu projects.