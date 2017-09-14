Home Entertainment Malayalam

Ungarala Rambabu made Telugu debut memorable: Miya George

Malayalam actress Miya George is making her Telugu debut with forthcoming romantic-comedy "Ungarala Rambabu".

Published: 14th September 2017 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2017 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Miya George plays a character called Savitri in Ungarala Rambabu. (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

CHENNAI:  Malayalam actress Miya George, who is making her Telugu debut with forthcoming romantic-comedy "Ungarala Rambabu", says being part of the project has been a pleasant and learning experience.

In the film, directed by Kranthi Madhav, she is paired with Sunil.

"This is a film with lot of positive energy. I was quite impressed by Kranthi's narration and I immediately said yes to the project. Being part of this project has been a pleasant experience and it made my foray into Telugu filmdom memorable," Miya told IANS.

She plays a character called Savitri.

"She's not a typical heroine. Her character has been written with a purpose and that's what got me excited. In the second half, my character changes with the situations and I liked how Kranthi has treated her transformation," she said.

Asked how she managed with the language barrier, she said: "My director and Sunil helped me with my dialogues. They would narrate a scene and let me understand it fully and only then will we shoot. I still don't know Telugu but if not for their support, I would've had a very tough time."

Miya is open to doing more Telugu projects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Miya George Ungarala Rambabu Kranthi Madhav Sunil

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp