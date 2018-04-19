Sajid Yahiya, the director of the newly released Mohanlal, has recently come under fire from social media users for targeting and subsequently reporting the social media accounts of viewers who wrote negative reviews against his film.

In a press meet in Ernakulam today, Sajid addressed the issue, saying: "I'm not in control of what happens on social media. The satellite rights of the film have been sold to Zee TV, and after that's done, things are out of my hands. I can't speak for what others do."

When asked whether he is open to only positive reviews, Sajid said: "I'm not against all kinds of negative reviews. I don't have a problem with negative reviews if they are genuine. I welcome constructive criticism. What I have a problem with, however, is those people who go on social media with the sole intention of degrading a movie and its makers. That I cannot accept. These reviews mostly come from fake social media accounts. As for blocking original accounts, I have no part in it."

Mohanlal stars Manju Warrier, Indrajith, Soubin Shahir and Salim Kumar.