It looks this year's Eid is going to be very special. If things go well, among the list of films releasing on Eid will be two titles that Malayali audiences are eagerly looking forward to -- Mammootty's Abrahaminte Santhathikal and Mohanlal's Neerali.

Mammootty

Abrahaminte... will see Mammootty once again playing the role of a police officer after 2016's Kasaba. The film is expected to be a high-voltage police thriller and supposedly revolves around an investigation. Mammootty's character is called Derrick Abraham, a police superintendent. Director Haneef Adeni, who directed 'The Great Father', is the writer. Shaji Padoor, a debutant, is the director. The film's first look poster was revealed recently. Meanwhile, Mammootty's Uncle has been confirmed for release on April 27.

Neerali will be Mohanlal first big release of 2018. The film's stills and first look motion poster have aroused a lot of curiosity among observant viewers who are floating all sorts of speculation on social media regarding the film's subject matter. The news that's been doing the rounds lately is that there will be a significant amount of CGI in the film -- some say more than in Pulimurugan. Apart from Mohanlal, Neerali also stars Nadia Moidu as his heroine. Ajoy Varma, a former film editor, is making his directorial debut with this film.