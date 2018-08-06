A film wrapped in horror

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Set in the backdrop of a horror-comedy genre, film Kinavalli directed by Sugeeth takes a different stance when compared to his previous outings like Shikkari Shambu, Ordinary and Madhura Naranga. The film is the debut of a fresh cast of about 27 youngsters along with actors Krrish and Surabhi, who have appeared in a few movies and advertisements.

Kinavalli is a horror fantasy film which explores the theme of love and friendship. “Though most of my films are tagged as comedy. This is the first time I am directing a full-fledged comedy. This was an attempt to do something different from my usual films,” said Sugeeth.

The characters in the film Ajith, Vivek, Swathy, Sudheesh and Gopan are friends since childhood. After Vivek marries his love interest, Ann, the friends have a fallout and go separate ways. Their world is turned topsy-turvy when Ann invites Vivek’s friends for a reunion at their bungalow. The bungalow believed to be built in the pre-independence era is said to be haunted. From the day Vivek’s friends arrive there, they start experiencing paranormal activities.

An energetic vibe is evident in each frame, right from the graphics to its execution. It is a complete entertainer with twists right from the beginning.As the tagline of the film goes ‘based on a fake story’, the director has weaved the movie into a mix of genres with drama, fantasy, romance and horror taking the plot forward.

Actor Hareesh Kanaran has given the film a comic twist which makes it different from other genres. The songs by Mangal Suvarnan and Sreesai Surendran are soothing. The camera has captured the scenic beauty of the location.

This is Sugeeth’s sixth film. Here he has taken a step to cast fresh faces in the lead roles. He said, “We thought of doing it as a short film but it led to becoming a full-fledged movie because of its unique treatment”. The film which hit the screens last month has become a crowd puller.