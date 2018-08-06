Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's 'Chola' shoot completed

By Express News Service

S Durga fame Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's latest, Chola, has wrapped up filming. The team had commenced filming in the middle of July. Sanal and actor Joju George posted the news on their respective social media handles.

Chola stars Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan and a newcomer Akhil. This is the first time that Sanal is working with mainstream actors. Nimisha Sajayan made her debut with Dileesh Pothan's Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.

Joju George will be next seen in M Padmakumar's Joseph and Ajin Lal and Jayan Vannery's Ottakkoru Kamukan. Joju recently appeared in Ranjith Sankar's Njan Marykutty as a bigoted police officer.