Midhun Manuel Thomas' next Argentina Fans Katoorkadavu with newcomers

By Express News Service

Aadu and Aadu 2 director Midhun Manuel Thomas' has announced the casting call for his next titled, Argentina Fans Katoorkadavu. The shoot will commence once the casting is finalised. The film is expected to feature a host of newcomers.The film is based on Ashokan Charuvil's short story of the same name. Midhun recently announced a new project with Jayasurya. In addition to this, the two will also collaborate once again for Aadu 3. Midhun has also announced Kottayam Kunjachan 2 which is expected to go on floors once he completes the Jayasurya project. Aadu 3 will follow later.