I don't need permission to come to you: Mohanlal's reply to detractors at Kerala State Film Awards

Actor Mohanlal, who attended the 48th Kerala State Film Awards in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday in a subtle way, gave it back to those who had protested his invitation as a chief guest.

Published: 09th August 2018 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Best Supporting Actor award winner Alencier gestures a symbolic protest while chief guest Mohanlal delivers his speech at the Kerala State Film Awards Nisagandhi on Wednesday night, 08 august 2018. | EPS/ BP Deepu

By Online Desk

The actor said that he didn't feel like he was a chief guest while coming.

"It was like a get together on a day when there was no shooting. I don't need anyone's permission to come to your midst. I have been among you for the last 40 plus years," said the 'Neerali' actor.

"I have never tried to find other vocations, leaving cinema and you (audience). Or never did I yearn for a secure life. So, watching my fellow artists being felicitated is my honour, my responsibility and privilege. This will be an inspiration to love you more and compete with you healthily."

"I know, more than anyone, that there will be a curtain fall for my career. But till then I will be here, as I know that there will be a place for me in your hearts. I also know that I have a right to come without an invitation."

Best actor award winners, Indrans and Parvathy with CM Pinarayi
Vijayan and actor Mohanlal at the 48th State Films Awards
ceremony at Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.
(EPS/ BP Deepu)

Mohanlal's invitation to the Film Awards as the chief Guest landed in controversy when a signed letter  submitted by a collective, comprising 105 personalities from various walks of life, to the Chief Minister urging him to not include Mohanlal among the list of dignitaries for the State Film Awards presentation ceremony.

READ | Prakash Raj, Santhosh Thundiyil deny signing memorandum to stop actor Mohanlal from attending Kerala Film Awards ceremony

“The State Film Awards is the greatest honour that an artist gets in Kerala. Hence, it should be presented to the winners in an atmosphere filled with cultural perfection. The Chief Minister of the state should give it in a peaceful atmosphere to the winner in the presence of the Cultural Minister. It is not fair to bring in a celebrity guest, overshadowing the Chief Minister and the winners. This will be like belittling the winners,” according to the statement.

Mohanlal congratulated Indrans, who won the Best Actor award and said that when another actor wins the top award it doesn't make him feel bad but inspires him to think why he couldn't match the latter's performance. 

Actor Mohanlal inviting Best Actor Award winner Indrans to pose together
at the 48th State Film Awards function at Thiruvananthapuram on
Wednesday. (Photo | EPS/ BP Deepu)

He also lauded Parvathy for winning the Best Actress award.

During his speech, Mohanlal emphasised his attachment to Thiruvananthapuram city.

From Mohanlal's speech on Wednesday:

"This function is happening in my most favourite place. This a place where the king and the subjects lived in harmony. The place where I had my most memorable moments. The land of my parents, brother and my friends. My dad, holding office files, had walked through the streets of this same land. My mother, in her healthy days had visited temples, walking through these streets. Finally, my father and brother joined the 'Panchabhootam' (5 basic elements of nature) in this land."

"This city had hosted my marriage as well as gave my kids the shade, rain and wind of Malayalam language."

"This is the city where I got into films accidentally. That's the day when I wore make up for the first time. It continues even after 40 years. I don't know till when but happiness is travelling without knowing the destination," says Mohanlal.

ALSO READ | Mohanlal's stand on Dileep fails to cut ice with women's body

Some general council members of the of Kerala Film Academy had come out against the decision to invite Mohanlal as the special guest for the award distribution ceremony slated for next month.

“The award winners are the most important persons at an award presentation ceremony. The Chief Minister and the minister concerned are the other important personalities. We should stop the practice of bringing in other celebrities as guests and draping a ‘ponnada’ on them. If the Cultural Department wants to honour them, they should organise another function. It’s the award winners who should be honoured at the ceremony,” said Dr Biju, in his Facebook post.

Mohanlal, who is also the president of AMMA, the artists' association which had decided to reinstate Dileep -- an accused in the recent actress kidnapping case, was widely criticised for his stand.

