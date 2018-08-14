Asif Ali's Mandaram to release on September 7

By Express News Service

Asif Ali's next Mandaram is all set for a September release. As of now, the set date is September 7. This will be the next Asif Ali release after Iblis. Mandaram is apparently a family-friendly romantic entertainer.

The female leads are played by Kannada actress Varsha Bollamma, who made her Malayalam debut with Kalyanam, and Anarkali Marikar, who debuted in Aanandam. Jacob Gregory, Arjunan Asokan and Vineeth Vishwam appear in supporting roles.

Asif Ali's next after Mandaram is Jis Joy's Vijay Superum Pournamiyum, with Aishwarya Lekshmi. Its release date hasn't been announced yet.