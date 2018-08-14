'Can't give videos of actress being attacked': Kerala High Court rejects Dileep's plea

By Online Desk

The Kerala High Court has rejected actor Dileep's plea to obtain the memory card from the phone which contained visuals of the Malayalam actress being attacked.

A lower court had in February turned down the same request. Later Dileep approached the high court.

While the Angamaly magisterial court rejected his plea on the grounds of the victim's privacy and that it could be misused, the high court was convinced that this was a delaying tactic as the trial was set to commence soon.

Dileep, one of the accused in the controversial actress abduction case had filed 11 pleas in various courts, reports Manorama.

The actor's advocate had argued that the accused has the right over the documents. The court accepted the prosecution's request that the plea of accused be rejected since it will be a violation of the actress' privacy.

Kerala government had submitted that Dileep's pleas' intention is to delay court proceeding. The government also told the court that there is no need to transfer the investigation to CBI.

In his petition, the actor had alleged that the Special Investigation Team of Kerala police had carried out a 'sham, unfair, biased, motivated and partisan probe' into the case.

Dileep had earlier written to the state government, demanding a fresh police probe into the matter, alleging that the SIT investigation was not fair and that he was framed.

He was arrested on July 10, 2017 and let out on bail on October 3 after 85 days in custody.

The Kerala High Court had granted him bail with stringent conditions.

A total of 12 persons, including 'Pulsar' Suni and Dileep are accused in the case, while his former wife Manju Warrier, is a key witness.

The actor was given over 700 pieces of evidence in the case, but not the video. However, the lower court did allow him and his counsel to view it.

The case is about the abduction and alleged molestation of a prominent Malayalam actress.

She was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2016 and later escaped in a busy area in Kochi city.

(with IANS inputs)