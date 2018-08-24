Home Entertainment Malayalam

Onam release of 11 films rescheduled

Exhibitors have decided to reschedule release dates of 11 movies, originally scheduled to hit theatres for Onam season, in solidarity towards flood victims.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Exhibitors have decided to reschedule release dates of 11 movies, originally scheduled to hit theatres for Onam season, in solidarity towards flood victims.Laughing Apartment at Girinagar will release today as per schedule. The decision to reschedule dates was made at a joint meeting of producers, exhibitors and distributors under the aegis of Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC).

Tovino Thomas-starrer Theevandi and Ranam will hit the screen on September 7, while Biju Menon starrer Padayottam and Mammootty’s Kuttanadan Blog will be released on September 14. On September 20, Amal Neerad’s Varathan, Kunchacko Boban’s Mangalyam Thantunanena and Johny Johny Yes Papa will be released while Chalakudikkaran Changathi and Lilli are scheduled to be released on September 28.
“The release dates of Kayamkulam Kochunni and Drama are yet to be finalised. The producers and exhibitors will finalise an appropriate date later,” said KFCC president Vijayakumar.Due to closed theatres and postponement of releases, theatre owners will face a loss of approximately `30 lakh, he said.

