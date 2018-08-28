Home Entertainment Malayalam

Turned to web series for freedom and appreciation, says Amol Parashar

In his upcoming series, Home, Amol plays a young Indian boy who stands by his family during a major crisis.

Published: 28th August 2018 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Amol Parashar

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

After starring in Bollywood films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and Traffic (remade from the Malayalam film of the same name), up-and-coming actor Amol Parashar is happy to explore his talents in the digital space. The IIT-Delhi graduate was appreciated for his performance in the web series TVF Tripling, which was released in 2016 ran for six episodes. In his upcoming series, Home, Amol plays a young Indian boy who stands by his family during a major crisis. Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji, Home is directed by Habib Faisal and also stars Annu Kapoor, Parikshit Sahni and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Your first web-series, Tripling, told the story of three siblings on a road trip. It featured a young cast and a relatable storyline for digital consumers. Home, on the other hand, has the appeal of a cross-generational family drama. Do you think youngsters will connect as much with Home as they did with Tripling?

The central crisis in Home is very, very relatable. It is about a housing society facing eviction due to illegal construction. Any urban youngster will connect to the problem. The show focuses on the Shetty family, where Annu Kapoor is the father and Parikshit Sahni is the grandfather. I play one of the two kids in the family - a young, bratty, carefree guy named Vansh. He is just out of college and a bit of a slacker. We all have gone through that phase in life, where we fight with our families and think of breaking away.

Does the idea and significance of a ‘home’ differ among generations?

Yes, it does. For us youngsters, home is just a space to come and crash. In metro cities like Mumbai and New Delhi, you are constantly changing houses and living on rent. So it has a very transient significance in your lives. However, for our parents, home is of central importance. It symbolizes their lives’ worth and all their struggles. Family structures in India have changed due to urbanisation, but the emotions attached to ‘home’ are still the same. It takes an external problem to make us realise the importance of it.


The series is inspired by a real-life incident (The Campa Cola Compound case) where hundreds of families were ordered by the Supreme Court to evict a housing society in South Mumbai. The problem of housing, although universal, is extremely serious in Mumbai.

Yes, totally. When I came to Mumbai to make a career, my parents didn’t understand why I was playing such high rent for a small 2-BHK flat. Housing has become unaffordable for the middle-class in Mumbai. Every time I have a friend visiting from Gurgaon or Bangalore, they are shocked to hear the prices in Mumbai. The market is lopsided, but no one has a solution. We are presenting a fictionalised account of the case; the characters are fictional, but their problems are real. The housing issue is a systemised problem which includes builders, lawmakers, politicians and municipalities. It’s very hard to point out the real villain. Everyone says they are just doing their job.

In India, the digital space has posed a serious threat to theatrical exhibition. A lot of Bollywood actors -- including you -- have turned to stream platforms to showcase their talent...
Any actor loves freedom and appreciation. There’s a huge audience on the web that is discovering our work and giving us our due credit. Earlier, when young actors didn’t have films to do, they turned to television soaps just to pay their bills. But the content on TV was something many of us didn’t connect to.

Today, there’s both satisfaction and employment available on the digital space. What else could you want?

But don’t you think there’s more competition on the web? Audiences can choose to watch high-quality international shows instead of an Indian show…
International shows are backed by giant studios and platforms; they are in a different league. We have started out on a small-scale in India, but we are getting there. Sacred Games checked all the boxes of a world-class show. More shows of that scale across platforms are being produced. I can see a genuine interest for Indian stories across the globe. In terms of talent, we have amazing filmmakers, actors and technicians capable of making an International-level show.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amol Parashar Web series Home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love