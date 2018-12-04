Kili Poyi sequel on the way

By Express News Service

The sequel to Vinay Govind’s Kili Poyi is in the works. Titled Veendum Kili Poyi, Vinay Govind is returning to direct the film whose scripting is currently in progress. The original starred Asif Ali and Aju Varghese and the two are expected to return for this too.

Asif Ali is currently filming Dinjith Ayyathan’s Kakshi: Amminipilla and Manu Ashokan’s Uyare (co-starring Tovino Thomas and Parvathy). He also has Arun Kumar Aravind’s Underworld (with Samyuktha Menon, Farhaan Faasil and Lal Jr.) and Aashiq Abu’s Virus coming up next. His upcoming theatrical release is Jis Joy’s Vijay Superum Pournamiyum (with Aishwarya Lekshmi).

Aju Varghese will be next seen in Santosh Nair’s Sachin (with Dhyan Sreenivasan), Dhyan Sreenivasan’s directorial debut Love Action Drama (with Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara) and Vysakh’s MadhuraRaja (with Mammootty).