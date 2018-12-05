Mammootty’s voice to feature in Odiyan

By Express News Service

Odiyan director VA Shrikumar Menon has revealed that Mammootty has lent his voice for the film, which is all set to release on December 14.Shrikumar posted on social media a picture of himself with Mammootty along with the caption, “Thank You Mammukka. It’s a dream come true moment. Now with your thundering voice, my Odiyan is complete.” Shrikumar is busy with the final touches to the big-budget film which also stars Manju Warrier, Prakash Raj, Siddique, Nandhu, and Innocent among others. Antony Perumbavoor is producing under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.