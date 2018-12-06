It’s a wrap for Nivin Pauly’s Mikhael

By Express News Service

Director Haneef Adeni’s second film Mikhael has wrapped up after an 84-day shoot. Starring Nivin Pauly in the lead, Mikhael is Adeni’s follow-up to The Great Father. Nivin plays the role of a doctor. Unni Mukundan will be also seen in an important role.

Anto Joseph is producing the family thriller under the banner of Anto Joseph Film Company. Manjima Mohan plays the female lead. The supporting cast includes Sudev Nair, Kalabhavan Shajon, Siddique, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Renji Panicker and Shanthikrishna among others.

Gopi Sundar is the music director. Vishnu Panicker is the cinematographer and Mahesh Narayan the editor.