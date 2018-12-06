Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Padmavyoohathile Abhimanyu' is not just about politics: Vineesh Aradhya

One major highlight of the film is the presence of SFI veteran Simon Britto, who plays a role along with his family.

Published: 06th December 2018 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Padmavyoohathile Abhimanyu

a still from 'Padmavyoohathile Abhimanyu'.

By Reshma Ann Samuel
Express News Service

Padmavyoohathile Abhimanyu, a film based on the life of slain SFI activist Abhimanyu, will be releasing in the second week of January. Vineesh Aradhya directs the film from a story and script penned by himself.

“The film is not just about politics but also serves an important reminder for college students to realise and react against the instances of religious terrorism in campuses,” says Vineesh. “We don’t want to see another student experience the same fate.”

According to Vineesh, a few additional characters were added for dramatic effect. The cast comprises some familiar faces along with new ones. Abhimanyu is played by Akash Aryan, a journalism student from Wayanad, and the female lead is played by Shruti Menon, who is a model and Mrs Kerala runner-up. Indrans, Anoop Chandran and Sona Nair also feature in supporting roles.

“We believe we have done justice to Abhimanyu through this film. A sizeable portion from the profits will be set aside for fulfilling his dreams,” says Vineesh.

One major highlight of the film is the presence of SFI veteran Simon Britto, who plays a role along with his family.

Kozhikode, Ernakulam, and Vattavada were the main filming locations. Vattavada is the hometown of Abhimanyu. The crew was allowed to film in Abhimanyu’s house with the blessings and permission of his family. They also filmed at Maharaja’s College, Polytechnic College, and Kozhikode Arts and Science College.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Padmavyoohathile Abhimanyu Vineesh Aradhya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp