Before the Flood: A movie for the planet at IFFK

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: This one is for planet Earth’s sake. Or rather, one crafted for mankind and all other species. Rarely do we get to see movies crafted to champion the cause of nature. The movie ‘Before the Flood’ is one that speaks not just for nature or all other beings on earth, but one that speaks up for the human race as well.

The march of civilization has decimated the ecosystem and pushed to extinction many species. With earth facing one of the worst ever man-made ecological crises, ace actor and United Nations Messenger of Peace, Leonardo DiCaprio travels the world, interacting with scientists, world leaders, politicians, and environmentalists assessing the extent of climate change and finally urging and appealing to the world to mend the ways and help reverse the damage inflicted.

‘Before the Flood’ was screened in the ‘The Human Spirit: Films on Hope and Rebuilding’ category at the International Film Festival of Kerala. The movie directed by Fisher Stevens takes one on a visual journey across the world. The movie discusses the dangers posed by climate change and how we can all make changes in our lives to survive the climate meltdown. The movie gets all vocal about the need to act now, of the urgency we are faced with to perverse the planet’s ecosystem.

The world’s over-dependence on fossil fuels, the levelling of rainforests in Indonesia to convert it into oil palm plantations, climate change denialism being propagated through media by powerful lobbies to aid the fossil fuel interests, the effects of climate change across the globe are all documented through the movie.

The movie exhorts the world to urgently push towards renewable energy sources such as wind and solar and further offers how we can make changes on an individual level to combat the climate crisis we are currently in.