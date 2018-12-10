Mohanlal’s Odiyan gets a ‘U’; runtime revealed

By Express News Service

Mohanlal’s Odiyan is all set to release in a few days. Early bookings have already opened in theatres across Kerala. The film has cleared the censors with a U certificate, and the runtime has been revealed to be around 167 minutes.

In addition to releasing in over 350 screens in Kerala, Odiyan will simultaneously release in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu along with the release of the subtitled versions in 31 countries.

Three songs from the film—Kondoram, Enoruvan, Maanam Thudukkanu—have been getting numerous views online.

Enoruvan is sung by Mohanlal while Kondoram and Maanam Thudukkanu have vocals by Shreya Ghosal. Sudeep Kumar has duetted with Shreya for Kondoram. M Jayachandran is composing the music with Sam CS on the background score.

Also starring Manju Warrier, Prakash Raj, and Innocent, Odiyan is produced by Anthony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Peter Hein is the stunt choreographer. Shaji Kumar is the cinematographer and Johnkutty the editor.