WATCH | Teaser of Tovino Thomas' 'Ente Ummante Peru' out

By Express News Service

The teaser of Tovino Thomas’ upcoming Christmas release Ente Ummante Peru has been released. Directed by debutant Jose Sebastian and written by Sarath R Nath, the film is produced by Anto Joseph and CR Salim.

The footage presented in the teaser promises a light-hearted family film. Tovino plays Hameed, a young orphan in search of his mother. A story exploring a mother-son bond, Urvasi plays a significant role in the film alongside Tovino. Newcomer Sai Priya is playing the female lead. Hareesh Kanaran, Mamukkoya and Siddique appear in supporting roles.

The music is by Gopi Sundar and cinematography by Jordi Plannel Closa .