Home Entertainment Malayalam

WATCH | Teaser of Tovino Thomas' 'Ente Ummante Peru' out

Directed by debutant Jose Sebastian and written by Sarath R Nath, the film is produced by Anto Joseph and CR Salim.

Published: 10th December 2018 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Tovino Thomas in 'Ente Ummante Peru'. (Trailer screengrab)

Tovino Thomas in 'Ente Ummante Peru'. (Trailer screengrab)

By Express News Service

The teaser of Tovino Thomas’ upcoming Christmas release Ente Ummante Peru has been released. Directed by debutant Jose Sebastian and written by Sarath R Nath, the film is produced by Anto Joseph and CR Salim.

The footage presented in the teaser promises a light-hearted family film. Tovino plays Hameed, a young orphan in search of his mother. A story exploring a mother-son bond, Urvasi plays a significant role in the film alongside Tovino. Newcomer Sai Priya is playing the female lead. Hareesh Kanaran, Mamukkoya and Siddique appear in supporting roles.

The music is by Gopi Sundar and cinematography by Jordi Plannel Closa .

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tovino Thomas Ente Ummante Peru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp