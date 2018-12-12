Home Entertainment Malayalam

‘Thottappan' doesn’t discuss social issues as loudly as 'Kismath': Director Shanavas Bavakutty

Vinayakan plays the lead character in the film which also stars Roshan Mathew and newcomer Priyamvada among others.

Published: 12th December 2018 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Vinayakan

Actor Vinayakan (Fiile | EPS)

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Director Shanavas K Bavakutty, who made his debut two years ago with the critically acclaimed Kismath, is currently in the middle of production of his second film Thottappan, which is based on the novel of the same name by Francis Noronha. PS Rafeeq has penned the screenplay.

Vinayakan plays the lead character in the film which also stars Koode-fame Roshan Mathew and newcomer Priyamvada among others. The team has 10 more days of shoot remaining.

According to Shanavas, Thottappan is not an exact adaptation of the source material but has a basic thread, with the screen version of the story revolving around three specific characters from the novel. However, the film will be a great experience for anyone who has read the book, promises Shanavas.

In the film, Vinayakan and Priyamvada play a father and daughter. “It primarily deals with a father-daughter bond. It’s about the child’s life from a 6-month-old to a 21-year-old, how Thottappan brought her up, how he influenced her thoughts, and also her romance with a young man and the conflict it engenders,” says Shanavas.

When asked if the film will address some social issues like in Kismath, the director says Thottappan will be much different in tone from that film. “Though some topics are touched upon, the film doesn’t discuss them as loudly as Kismath, which was more about the politics involved in the romance. In this film, however, the emphasis is more on the emotions. Everything is handled in a more subtle manner. Also, it’s neither too artsy nor too commercial. It’s meant for a family audience.”

Thottappan is produced by Shailaja Manikandan and Devadas Kadanchery under the banner of Pattam Cinema Company. Suresh Rajan is the director of photography while Jithin Manohar is handling the editing. Vinayakan and Leela L Girikkuttan are contributing to the music department. Anwar Ali has written the lyrics.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thottappan Shanavas Bavakutty Kismath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million. (Photo: AP)
SEE PICTURES | Wedding of the year in every sense - Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal hitched
A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing 9 people and injuring more than 40 others. (Photo | AP)
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, several injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp