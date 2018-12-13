Home Entertainment Malayalam

National award-winning Malayalam director Thoppil Ajayan no more 

Published: 13th December 2018

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: National award-winning Malayalam film director Thoppil Ajayan, who won laurels with his only feature film "Perumthachan", died at a hospital here Thursday, family sources said.

Sixty-six-year-old Ajayan, who was ailing for some time, leaves behind wife and two daughters.

"Perumthachan" (The Master Carpenter), which had received rave reviews, had fetched Ajayan the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director and Kerala State Film Award for Best Debut Director in 1990.

The film had also won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Popular Film in 1990 and was nominated for the Golden Leopard award at the Locarno International Film Festival in 1992.

Eldest son of legendary playwright and writer Thoppil Bhasi, Ajayan made his entry as director with "Perumthachan", the screenplay of which was penned by M T Vasudevan Nair.

Late actor Thilakan, who essayed the role of Perumthachan, had brought to life the character with his acting prowess.

After securing a diploma in film technology from the Adayar film institute, Ajayan started his career as camera assistant and later worked as associate director with Thoppil Bhasi, Bharathan and Padmarajan.

He has also worked as cinematographer for some Tamil films and directed several documentary films.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said with just one film, Ajayan had carved a niche for himself in the hearts of Keralites.

Senior congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also expressed his condolences.

 

