Teasers of Lucifer  and Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu  to be released today

The much-anticipated teasers of Prithviraj’s directorial debut Lucifer, starring Mohanlal, and Arun Gopy’s Irupathiyonnam Noottandu, starring Pranav Mohanlal, will be released online today.

Published: 13th December 2018 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The much-anticipated teasers of Prithviraj’s directorial debut Lucifer, starring Mohanlal, and Arun Gopy’s Irupathiyonnam Noottandu, starring Pranav Mohanlal, will be released online today. Lucifer teaser will be out in the morning while the latter will debut in the evening. They are also expected to play during the screenings of Odiyan tomorrow.

Lucifer, penned by actor-screenwriter Murali Gopi, comprises some of the biggest names in the industry such as Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Vivek Oberoi. Ace cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev is part of the team. 

Irupathiyonnam Noottandu, scripted by Arun Gopy and produced by Tomichan Mulakupadam, is an action-adventure tale which has Pranav performing some daring stunts choreographed by Peter Hein.

