Home Entertainment Malayalam

Asha Sarath to star in MA Nishad’s 'Thelivu'

Thuruthu plays a significant part in the story and is one of the characters in the film.

Published: 14th December 2018 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Asha Sarath

Actress Asha Sarath

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Actress Asha Sarath has signed director MA Nishad’s Thelivu, which is expected to start rolling on January 5. The film is produced by Premkumar under the banner of Ithika Productions.

Cheriyan Kalpakavadi has penned the script. Asha will be joined by Lal, Renji Panicker, Nedumudi Venu, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Joy Mathew, Sijoy Varghese, Sudhir Karamana, Sohan Seenulal, Indrans, and Mala Parvathy among others.

The film will be shot in Thenkashi, Kollam, Munroe Thuruthu, and Wynad. According to Nishad, Munroe Thuruthu plays a significant part in the story and is “one of the characters” in the film. Though the title suggests an investigation story, Nishad says it’s not really one.

“It’s more about the circumstances of a woman. It’s a socially relevant story based on actual events. The subject of our film has always been a topic of discussion everywhere.”

On casting Asha, he says, “We felt the main character would be best played by someone like Asha. Through her character, she would be representing the bold and strong woman of today.”

The film’s major highlight, he says, is a street drama conceived and staged by Nedumudi Venu. Nikhil S Praveen, who won the national award for his work in Jayaraj’s Bhayanakam earlier this year, is handling the cinematography. Sreekumar Nair is in charge of the editing department. Kallara Gopan is composing the music to the lyrics penned by K Jayakumar and Prabha Varma. M Jayachandran will be handling the background score. Asha Sharath was last seen in Renjith’s Drama, in which she was paired opposite Mohanlal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thelivu Cheriyan Kalpakavadi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp