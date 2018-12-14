Asha Sarath to star in MA Nishad’s 'Thelivu'

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Actress Asha Sarath has signed director MA Nishad’s Thelivu, which is expected to start rolling on January 5. The film is produced by Premkumar under the banner of Ithika Productions.

Cheriyan Kalpakavadi has penned the script. Asha will be joined by Lal, Renji Panicker, Nedumudi Venu, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Joy Mathew, Sijoy Varghese, Sudhir Karamana, Sohan Seenulal, Indrans, and Mala Parvathy among others.

The film will be shot in Thenkashi, Kollam, Munroe Thuruthu, and Wynad. According to Nishad, Munroe Thuruthu plays a significant part in the story and is “one of the characters” in the film. Though the title suggests an investigation story, Nishad says it’s not really one.

“It’s more about the circumstances of a woman. It’s a socially relevant story based on actual events. The subject of our film has always been a topic of discussion everywhere.”

On casting Asha, he says, “We felt the main character would be best played by someone like Asha. Through her character, she would be representing the bold and strong woman of today.”

The film’s major highlight, he says, is a street drama conceived and staged by Nedumudi Venu. Nikhil S Praveen, who won the national award for his work in Jayaraj’s Bhayanakam earlier this year, is handling the cinematography. Sreekumar Nair is in charge of the editing department. Kallara Gopan is composing the music to the lyrics penned by K Jayakumar and Prabha Varma. M Jayachandran will be handling the background score. Asha Sharath was last seen in Renjith’s Drama, in which she was paired opposite Mohanlal.