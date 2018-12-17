Home Entertainment Malayalam

Pretham 2 to Ente Ummante Peru: Box office rings in the festive season

Controversies notwithstanding, Mohanlal-starrer Odiyan has done what it is expected to; bring families in hordes to cinema halls during the festive time.

Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas in 'Ente Ummante Peru' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: Controversies notwithstanding, Mohanlal-starrer Odiyan has done what it is expected to; bring families in hordes to cinema halls during the festive time. As hundreds pour into theatres, thanks to early advance bookings, the box office cash registers are ringing, a much-needed solace after a dismal Onam season.

While Odiyan is expected to rule the halls for at least one more week despite mixed reviews, other major Christmas releases are lining up. Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar duo is making a come back with
Pretham 2 and  Tovino Thomas has Ente Ummante Peru hitting the screens. 

Veterans Lal Jose and Satyan Anthikkad are also on the fray with Thattinpurath Achyuthan and 'Njan Prakashan', respectively. All these movies will hit the screens on December 21. Besides Malayalam movies, other-language films like Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, and Maari -2, with Dhanush and Tovino, are also slated for release and are expected to draw a young crowd. 

While trade pundits expect a good business this season, multiplexes too are hoping to make up for the poor show during Onam, due to floods. "We are looking forward to this season. The last 10 days of the year, with the start of school vacations, is when families will throng the malls. With many releases slated for release, we expect a huge turnout," says the manager of a famous theatre chain in Kerala.

Filmmakers too are equally excited. Director Ranjith Sankar thinks Pretham 2 wouldn't get a better release time. "My movie revolves around the Christmas-New year season. So, content-wise the time is perfect. People can relate more to it," he adds.

The release of biggies, including Odiyan and Zero, doesn't hassle him. "I believe every movie has a set of audience. Pretham 2 will have its audience despite the presence or absence of biggies. I am optimistic about people liking it," he says. Pretham 2 will be released in over 110 screens, the number of which can be finalised only by next week. This festive season will have few representations from the young brigade, with only Fahadh Faasil having a release.

