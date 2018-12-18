Mohanlal joins the sets of next epic, Marakkar

By Express News Service

The shoot of Priyadarshan’s much-anticipated Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham began earlier this month at Hyderabad. The latest update is that Mohanlal has joined the sets. The actor plays the titular character Kunjali Marakkar the fourth in the big-budget historical epic produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Santosh T Kuruvilla, and Dr. Roy CJ.

Marakkar also stars Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Pranav Mohanlal. Veteran actor Madhu also has an important role in the film. Recently, it was revealed that director Fazil will be also making an appearance. Sabu Syril is handling the art department while Thiru is behind the camera.