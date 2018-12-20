Horror hasn't been explored much in Malayalam cinema: 'Pretham 2' director

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Among the Christmas releases coming out this Friday is Ranjith Sankar’s Pretham-2, a sequel to 2016’s Pretham, which had Jayasurya playing a mentalist brought in to investigate a supernatural phenomenon affecting the three main characters. Though Jayasurya is reprising his role in the sequel, the supporting cast will be different this time.

In place of Aju Varghese, Sharaf U Dheen, Govind Padmasoorya and Dharmajan Bolgatty are Dain Davis, Sidhartha Siva, Durga Krishna, Amit Chakkalakkal and Sania Iyapan. Pretham-2 is produced jointly by Ranjith Sankar and Jayasurya and distributed by the duo’s Punyalan Cinemas.

Known for being one of the fastest directors in Malayalam cinema, Ranjith Sankar made Pretham-2 with the same speed he made his earlier films. “We had plans to do a sequel in case the first one worked out. We were waiting for a story that would justify the existence of a sequel. When the right story came along, we immediately figured out everything and went into production,” says Ranjith.

Though horror is a big genre, Ranjith thinks it hasn’t been explored that much in Malayalam cinema. “It’s all about blending nicely all the elements necessary for a genre and trying to make it work. Once we get that right, the film should work well commercially. Pretham was a horror-comedy and everything turned out well in it. In Pretham-2, there is fun, humour, suspense, and horror all packaged neatly in what is essentially a holiday entertainer.”

When asked if he is planning to make a third one, he says, “As of now I’m not thinking about it. But then it would all depend on the success and amount of appreciation this would get. It’s possible to come up with different scenarios featuring the same character. Don Bosco can be put in different scenarios, with different characters and different mysteries to solve.”

Like Pretham, the sequel is also being targeted primarily at a youth audience. As part of the promotions, the Pretham-2 team came up with the idea of a Tik Tok contest on social media, which was kicked off by Sania Iyappan. The winners will get to have dinner with the team.