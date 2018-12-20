Home Entertainment Malayalam

Shane Nigam’s Ishq goes on floors

Shane Nigam was last seen in B Ajithkumar’s Eeda and Soubin Shahir’s directorial debut Parava.

Shane Nigam

By Express News Service

Along with the upcoming Kumbalangi Nights, actor Shane Nigam will be seen in debutant Anuraj Manohar’s Ishq.

E4 Entertainment, the company that backed Guppy and Lilli, is producing the film jointly with AVA Productions.

Ann Sheetal, Shine Tom Chacko, and Leona Lishoy are co-starring. Ratheesh Ravi (writer of Pullikaran Stara) has penned the script. Shaan Rahman will be composing the music and Vivek Harshan is doing the editing. Dundhu Renjeev (Lilli fame) is handling the art direction.

The poster comes with the tagline “Not a Love Story” and is expected to be an unconventional relationship drama.

Shane Nigam was last seen in B Ajithkumar’s Eeda and Soubin Shahir’s directorial debut Parava.

