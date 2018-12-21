'Maheshinte Prathikaram' fame and veteran theatre artist KL Antony passes away

By Online Desk

Veteran Malayalam drama and cine artist KL Antony (79), who played the notable role of 'Chaachan' in 2016 Mollywood sensation 'Maheshinte Prathikaaram' passed away on Friday.

He was admitted to a hospital in Alappuzha on Friday morning following a cardiac arrest but was later shifted to Ernakulam Lake Shore Hospital where he breathed his last.

A native of Cherthala in Alappuzha district, Antony became a full-time theatre artist in 1952 and had been making valuable contributions to the Malayalam stage arts ever since. The masterpieces -- Kalaapam, Kuruthy, Iruttara and Manushyageetham -- which he wrote and directed became hugely popular.

However, it was his performance in 'Maheshinte Prathikaaram' alongside Fahad Fazil that made him popular among moviegoers.

He played the character of Fahad's father Vincent Bhavana, a veteran photographer, in the Dileesh Pothan-directed movie which won the national award for the best feature film in Malayalam.

He also played minor roles in 'Guppy', 'Njandukalude Naattil Oru Idavela' and 'Gerogettan's Pooram'.

Antony is survived by his wife Leena, son Lasar Shine and daughters Ambily and Nancy.