Dileep's Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel to release on February 21

By Express News Service

Dileep’s next Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel directed by B Unnikrishnan will be hitting theatres on February 21. Viacom 18 is producing the film, which marks Dileep’s first collaboration with B Unnikrishnan. The script is by Unnikrishnan himself.

This is the second time that Dileep is playing a lawyer. He last played a lawyer in Ranjith Sankar’s Passenger. Saiju Kurup, Mamta Mohandas and Priya Anand are also starring.

Meanwhile, Dileep is also working on the 3D film Professor Dinkan, which is the directorial debut of cinematographer Ramachandra Babu. He will be also seen in P Balanchandra Kumar’s big-budget film Pick Pocket. There are also reports that Dileep will be doing a sequel to Two Countries soon.