Dubbing of Pranav Mohanlal's Irupathiyonnam Noottaandu in progress

By Express News Service

The post-production of Pranav Mohanlal’s second film Irupathiyonnam Noottandu is in full swing and the actor has started the dubbing process. With exactly a month to go for release (January 25), the film is among the list of most anticipated releases of next year.

Pranav’s stylish get-up from the film was revealed recently in a first look poster along with the teaser. The action-adventure tale is helmed by Arun Gopy and produced by Tomichan Mulakupadam under the banner of Mulakupadam Films. The film’s technical team has Peter Hein on the stunts, Gopi Sundar on the music, and Abhinandam Ramanujam on the camera.