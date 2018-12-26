Shoot of Tovino’s Luca to begin next month

By Express News Service

Tovino Thomas’ upcoming Luca will start rolling next month. Directed by Arun Bose and co-written by him and Mridul George, the film will see Tovino paired opposite Njan Steve Lopez-fame Ahaana Krishna.

In an earlier conversation with Express, Mridul had revealed that the story will have a strong romantic angle and that Tovino will be seen in different get-ups. Linto Thomas and Prince Hussain are producing the project under the banner of Stories and Thoughts Productions.

Tovino’s Ente Ummante Peru is currently running successfully in theatres. A story of a mother-son bond, the film has Urvashi in her strongest role since Aravindanthe Athithikal. After Luca, Tovino is expected to start filming for Praveen Prabharam’s Kalki, in which he’ll be playing a police officer.