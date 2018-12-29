Home Entertainment Malayalam

Malayalam film and drama artist Devaki Amma passes away at 97

She was popular for her radio shows and dramas broadcasted in 50s and 60s in All India Radio. 

Published: 29th December 2018 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

kg_devaki_amma

Movie-drama artist K G Devaki Amma. (Photo | File/ EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Movie-drama artist K G Devaki Amma, 97, passed away on Friday. Devaki Amma was suffering from age-related ailments. She was popular for her radio shows and dramas broadcasted in 50s and 60s in All India Radio. 

She began her career at a young age as a drama singer and an actor. Her Tamil drama, ‘Pavizhakodi’ made her popular among radio listeners. After marriage, she started performing  for radio dramas.

Devaki Amma is the wife of the late Kalanilayam Krishnan Nair, who founded Kalanilayam Drama School and ‘Thaniniram’ newspaper. Devaki Amma made her debut in movies at the age of 62 in P Padmarajan’s ‘Oridathoru Phayalvan’. 

She had acted in a few Malayalam films such as ‘Kilukkam’, ‘Kottaram veetil Appoottan’, ‘Vakkalathu Narayanankutty’, ‘Shayanam’ and ‘Soothradharan’.

The funeral will be held at her residence in Poojapura at 1.30 pm on Saturday. She is survived by her children D K Kalavathi, D K Geetha, D K Maya, K Jeevan Kumar and D K Durga.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K G Devaki Amma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp