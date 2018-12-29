Malayalam film and drama artist Devaki Amma passes away at 97

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Movie-drama artist K G Devaki Amma, 97, passed away on Friday. Devaki Amma was suffering from age-related ailments. She was popular for her radio shows and dramas broadcasted in 50s and 60s in All India Radio.

She began her career at a young age as a drama singer and an actor. Her Tamil drama, ‘Pavizhakodi’ made her popular among radio listeners. After marriage, she started performing for radio dramas.

Devaki Amma is the wife of the late Kalanilayam Krishnan Nair, who founded Kalanilayam Drama School and ‘Thaniniram’ newspaper. Devaki Amma made her debut in movies at the age of 62 in P Padmarajan’s ‘Oridathoru Phayalvan’.

She had acted in a few Malayalam films such as ‘Kilukkam’, ‘Kottaram veetil Appoottan’, ‘Vakkalathu Narayanankutty’, ‘Shayanam’ and ‘Soothradharan’.

The funeral will be held at her residence in Poojapura at 1.30 pm on Saturday. She is survived by her children D K Kalavathi, D K Geetha, D K Maya, K Jeevan Kumar and D K Durga.